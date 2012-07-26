Robert Reich: Economic Outlook

"If you think the bailout of Wall Street won't happen again, check your wallets," Professor Robert Reich cautioned Alaskans at Dena'ina Center in Anchorage on Wednesday. Professor at U.C. Berkeley, Former Secretary of Labor and NPR commentator, Reich gave the keynote address at the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation2012 annual outlook luncheon on Wednesday. Listen to his talk followed questions from the audience on Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, July 26, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: July 25, 2012 at Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage

SPEAKER: Robert Reich, Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy, University of California at Berkeley; Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration; NPR commentator

EVENT: 2012 Anchorage Economic Development Corporation Annual Outlookluncheon





