Steve Forbes' Economic Forecast

Last week a record 1500 Alaskans attended the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's annual economic forecast luncheon with keynote speaker Steve Forbes. Best known as the man behind Forbes Magazine, his talk focused on global and national economies and the effects and opportunities they represent for Alaska in the coming year. Listen to Forbes this week on Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, February 2, 2012 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 25, 2012 at Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center

SPEAKER: Steve Forbes, Forbes Magazine

HOST: Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

EVENT: Annual Economic Forecast luncheon



Download Audio (MP3)