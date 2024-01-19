What to expect from the 2024 legislature | Alaska Insight

Latest Episodes
We discuss the challenges and potential relief for Alaska’s struggling seafood industry.
We discuss the new Anchorage mayor’s long-term plans to address homelessness.
We discuss the early results and implications of Alaska’s 2024 election.
We discuss efforts to engage voters in Alaska’s diverse communities.
We discuss arguments for and against keeping Alaska’s new election system.
We analyze the U.S. House candidate answers from Debate for the State 2024.
We speak with Alaska Native filmmakers documenting the impacts of climate change.
How can Anchorage Police improve accountability and community trust?
We discuss police shootings with Anchorage PD Chief Sean Case and retired attorney Rich Curtner.
Lori Townsend and reporters discuss a new project to hear from voters about their priorities.