Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Insight

Understanding tsunami risk and warnings | Alaska Insight

Season 8 Episode 14 | 26m 43s

Scientists are working to better understand seismic activity in all forms, whether that’s an earthquake, landslide or volcanic eruption. All of these hazards could prompt a tsunami and as extreme weather intensifies, being prepared to respond quickly can help prevent lost lives. On this Alaska Insight, we learn about the Alaska-based effort to monitor tsunamis.

Aired: 02/13/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 7
  • Season 6
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 8
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Indigenous mask carver Drew Michael discusses his art and supporting upcoming artists | Alaska Insight
Indigenous artist Drew Michael discusses his craft and efforts to support young artists.
Episode: S8 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
How the state and tribal organizations respond to disasters | Alaska Insight
We talk with state and tribal emergency managers about disaster response and preparedness.
Episode: S8 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Speaking with legislative leadership in Juneau | Alaska Insight
We discuss priorities with legislative leadership at the KTOO studio in Juneau.
Episode: S8 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Alaska Children's Trust Lived Experience Storytelling Project | Alaska Insight
A new project seeks to share stories of Alaskans healing from childhood trauma.
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
The Outlook for Alaska's seafood industry | Alaska Insight
We discuss the challenges and potential relief for Alaska’s struggling seafood industry.
Episode: S8 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
New Anchorage mayor’s approach to homeless services | Alaska Insight
We discuss the new Anchorage mayor’s long-term plans to address homelessness.
Episode: S8 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Alaska Insight
Reviewing Alaska's election results | Alaska Insight
We discuss the early results and implications of Alaska’s 2024 election.
Episode: S8 E7 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Engaging voters across diverse communities
We discuss efforts to engage voters in Alaska’s diverse communities.
Episode: S8 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Should Alaska keep ranked choice voting?
We discuss arguments for and against keeping Alaska’s new election system.
Episode: S8 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Analyzing Debate for the State: U.S. House | Alaska Insight
We analyze the U.S. House candidate answers from Debate for the State 2024.
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:46