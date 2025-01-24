Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska Insight

Speaking with legislative leadership in Juneau | Alaska Insight

Season 2025 Episode 12 | 26m 46s

The 34th legislature has just begun. What do leadership in both chambers hope to accomplish within their 121-day session? On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined in the KTOO studio in Juneau by Senate President, Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and House Majority Leader Rep. Chuck Kopp, R-Anchorage, to discuss their major priorities and plans for this session.

Aired: 01/24/25
