Alaska Insight

Indigenous mask carver Drew Michael discusses his art and supporting upcoming artists | Alaska Insight

Season 8 Episode 13 | 26m 46s

Art can inspire us, provoke us, and transform our thinking. Alaska Native Mask Carver Drew Michael’s creations do exactly that. Michael uses his art to promote healing, on a personal, spiritual, and community level. On this Alaska Insight, Michael joins host Lori Townsend to discuss his craft and an upcoming program he's developing in partnership with the Anchorage Museum to support young artists.

Aired: 02/06/25
