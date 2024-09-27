Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Insight

Indigenous filmmakers share community stories of climate change | Alaska Insight

Season 2025 Episode 4 | 26m 46s

A new six-part NOVA series called Legacy of the Land features short films produced by Indigenous filmmakers focused on climate issues and solutions in Native communities across the country. On this episode of Alaska Insight, we speak with two Alaska Native filmmakers involved with the series about the community stories their videos tell.

Aired: 09/26/24
