Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Insight

How can Anchorage Police improve accountability and community trust? | Alaska Insight

Season 2025 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

Since May, Anchorage Police have shot seven people, killing four, and in the wake of these shootings, some community members are calling for reforms and more accountability. Host Lori Townsend is joined by Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case and Rich Curtner, co-chair of the Alaska Black Caucus’s justice committee, to discuss the response to these shootings on this Alaska Insight.

Aired: 09/19/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 8
  • Season 7
  • Season 6
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
The Outlook for Alaska's seafood industry | Alaska Insight
We discuss the challenges and potential relief for Alaska’s struggling seafood industry.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
New Anchorage mayor’s approach to homeless services | Alaska Insight
We discuss the new Anchorage mayor’s long-term plans to address homelessness.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Alaska Insight
Reviewing Alaska's election results | Alaska Insight
We discuss the early results and implications of Alaska’s 2024 election.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Engaging voters across diverse communities
We discuss efforts to engage voters in Alaska’s diverse communities.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Should Alaska keep ranked choice voting?
We discuss arguments for and against keeping Alaska’s new election system.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Analyzing Debate for the State: U.S. House | Alaska Insight
We analyze the U.S. House candidate answers from Debate for the State 2024.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Indigenous filmmakers share community stories of climate change | Alaska Insight
We speak with Alaska Native filmmakers documenting the impacts of climate change.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 26:46
Alaska Insight
In the wake of seven police shootings, Anchorage community members discuss reforms
How can Anchorage Police improve accountability and community trust?
Episode: S2025 E3
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Alaska voters share their top priorities ahead of November
Lori Townsend and reporters discuss a new project to hear from voters about their priorities.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Recapping the 33rd legislature | Alaska Insight
We speak with legislative leadership about the end of the 33rd legislature.
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:46