Alaska Insight

Alaska Children's Trust Lived Experience Storytelling Project | Alaska Insight

Season 2025 Episode 11 | 26m 46s

Alaskans who have suffered trauma during childhood can face years of anxiety, substance abuse and instability. A project by The Alaska Children’s Trust brings to light the Lived Experience of Alaskans who have moved through times of addiction and violence to new paths of sobriety, stability and fulfillment. We learn about how they found support and share their stories on this Alaska Insight.

Aired: 01/16/25
