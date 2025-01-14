The Off-Trail Tale/Star Eyes

Molly and Tooey get lost while gathering firewood. When Tooey's guidebook proves unreliable, the two use their senses to find their way back to Molly's dad./Grandpa Nat and Molly embark on a journey to visit Grandpa Nat's old friend, Tacusna. When Grandpa Nat's glasses break, Molly must use the constellation Nek’eltaeni to help both of them navigate to Tacusna's cabin.