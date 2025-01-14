Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Molly of Denali

The Off-Trail Tale/Star Eyes

Season 4 Episode 12 | 25m 41s

Molly and Tooey get lost while gathering firewood. When Tooey's guidebook proves unreliable, the two use their senses to find their way back to Molly's dad./Grandpa Nat and Molly embark on a journey to visit Grandpa Nat's old friend, Tacusna. When Grandpa Nat's glasses break, Molly must use the constellation Nek’eltaeni to help both of them navigate to Tacusna's cabin.

Aired: 01/19/25 | Expires: 03/27/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Molly of Denali Podcasts
  • The Big Gathering
  • Awesome Info Kids
  • Molly of Denali Season 8
  • Molly of Denali Season 4
  • Molly of Denali Season 3
  • Molly of Denali Season 2
  • Molly of Denali Season 1
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Episode: S4 E9 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Qyah Counts/You've Gotta Have a Good Mind
The Qyah residents vote on a gift to give to their visiting congresswoman!/Molly's uncle is in town!
Episode: S4 E19 | 25:41
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Truth, Trust, and Harvest/Thanks-For-Giving
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
Episode: S4 E7 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Dinjik Dhah/Message In a Bottle
The kids learn how to tan their own moose hide/Molly and Tooey find a mysterious message in a bottle
Episode: S4 E15 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Caught Off Gourd/Dogsled Special Delivery
Molly, Tooey, and Trini race pumpkin boats!/Molly and Tooey find a baby fox in their sled bag!
Episode: S4 E8 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
What's Good for the Goose/Whistle Work
Molly and Trini try to relocate a stubborn goose!/Can Molly replace Mr. Patek's whistle in time?
Episode: S4 E5 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Tusk, Tusk, and More Tusk/The Jökulhlaup Is On Us
Molly and friends figure out how to excavate a tusk!/Molly vows to save her aunt's cabin.
Episode: S4 E4 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Qyah Juneteenth/The Mystery of the Missing Meat
Trini decides to throw a Juneteenth celebration in Qyah!/Molly launches an investigation!
Episode: S4 E10 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Fin Romance/Follow That Hat!
Molly finds a lost baby beluga!/An errant cast snags Molly’s lucky fishing hat.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:26
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
A Little Batty/The Clean Up Mix Up
Molly thinks she's seen a rare Australian bat./Travis is taught how to care for the land.
Episode: S4 E1 | 25:26