Molly of Denali

No T For Me/Catch My Drift

Season 4 Episode 17 | 25m 41s

Tooey's substitute teacher can't pronounce "Teekkone" or "Tooey," so she takes to calling him "T" - a nickname he dislikes. With some help, Tooey learns how to ask others to call him by it./Molly and Walter are traveling by boat when their engine fails. At first, they assume Layla will come looking for them, but then they realize neither of them told Layla they were going on the boat!

Aired: 07/20/25 | Expires: 09/12/25
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Spring Carnival/Tooey's Hole-i-day Sweater (ASL)
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
By Sled or Snowshoe/The Shortest Birthday (ASL)
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E38 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Fiddle of Nowhere/Splash of Mink (ASL)
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Reading the Sky/Salmon in the Smoke
Molly uses Indigenous knowledge to spot a storm./The village of Qyah is having a potlatch
Episode: S4 E11 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Special Salmon/Love Your Locks
Molly teaches tourists d how to fish responsibly./Molly helps Randall hide his long hair.
Episode: S4 E14 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Mother's Day Mission/Dléit Yéil
Molly races to get home in time for a Mother's Day surprise!/Trini has spotted a talking white bird.
Episode: S4 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Episode: S4 E9 | 25:41