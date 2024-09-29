Military Voices

-
In this conversation Mike Jordan tells his daughter, Julie, about an unusual Thanksgiving while serving as a rifleman in Vietnam.
-
In this conversation Laura Kabatt-Kennedy tells her son, Ian Kennedy, about her time serving as mental health specialist and her experiences at the Pentagon after 9/11.
-
In this conversation Ivan Hodes talks about a moral dilemma he faced while serving in Iraq.
-
In this conversation, Scott Nelson tells his wife, Kristie, about his time on an air rescue crew in Alaska and Afghanistan.
-
In this conversation Harry DeBruhl tells his wife, Melinda, about flying in the weather squadron and making rescues in Alaska.
-
In this conversation Edward Strabel and his wife, Glynn, discuss Edward’s service in Vietnam, close calls and keeping up morale.
-
In this conversation Linda and Mark Green discuss playing music and falling in love while performing in the Air Force Band.
-
In this conversation Eben Olrun tells his son, Owen, about his time in Vietnam and how he’s found comfort through traditions.
-
Justin Hayward Connaher was named after the lead singer of the 1960s rock group, Moody Blues. At age 5, he knew he was going to be a paratrooper. At 38, he knows he's a survivor. As part of StoryCorps at JBER, Justin spoke with his friend John Pennell about one of his earliest jumps.Listen now:
-
At StoryCorps, 92-year-old Nancy Baker tells her friend, Susan Grace, what it was like to fly. Nancy flew in a female auxiliary pilot group called the WASP. They flew military aircraft during World War II to free up male pilots for combat. Nancy and other WASP pilots were recently awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor bestowed upon civilians by Congress.Listen now:
-
StoryCorps traveled to Alaska in February to record the voices of our service men and women. This story comes to us from JBER, where retired Air Force Master Sergeant Kerry Seifert and his wife, Lynn, rehashed some of the adventures they’ve had as a military family. It wasn’t long after the couple was married that they headed for the Al-Can and drove up to what Kerry calls “cold country.”Listen now:
-
StoryCorps traveled to Alaska in February to record the voices of our service men and women. This story comes to us from Fort Wainwright. The Army brought Marti Steury to Fairbanks in 1975. Life as a woman on an Army base wasn’t easy. Marty talks about her decision to enlist, and what it was like to wear a uniform during the Vietnam War.Listen now: