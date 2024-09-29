Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
one small step logo

one step people

No matter their political leanings, a majority of Americans agree that divisiveness is a major problem impacting our ability to deal with the pandemic and serious challenges facing our country. There is hope: A majority of Americans also say they are optimistic that our country can overcome political divisiveness in the years ahead.  At a moment like this, aren’t we called to try to find a better way forward — together?

One Small Step is an effort to reconnect Americans, one conversation at a time.

Listen to Alaska StoryCorps Stories
One Small Step
One Small Step: Caroline Valentine and Peter Wertz on political beliefs and speaking with a stranger
Ammon Swenson
p next in our series of One Small Step conversations in Alaska Caroline Valentine (76) and Peter Wertz (35) of Anchorage discuss their political beliefs and why they decided to take a chance on speaking with a stranger.
StoryCorps
One Small Step: Stephanie Hamar and Gregory Stewart on politics and expressing ideas
Ammon Swenson
One Small Step
One Small Step: Teresa Shaw and Megan Davey on faith, politics and misunderstanding
Ammon Swenson
One Small Step
One Small Step: Edwin Anderson and Morgan Blanchard on evolving political views, civil rights and faith
Ammon Swenson
One Small Step
One Small Step: Dax Lauwers and Jed Smith on communicating, being Alaskan and being vulnerable
Ammon Swenson

Alaska Public Media One Small Step Community Listening Event

Take One Small Step, Highlights from Communities Crossing Divides

one small step participants

one small step participants

one small step participants

one small step participants

More than 1,000 people across the country have already participated.

story corps logo

ABOUT STORY CORPS

Since 2003, the non-profit public service organization StoryCorps has perfected a method for helping people feel more connected and less alone, for increasing hope and reminding us of the inherent worth of every life and every story. More than half a million Americans have participated in StoryCorps interviews to date, making it the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered. Interview recordings are preserved for history at the American Folklife Center at the U.S. Library of Congress.

StoryCorps’ One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

