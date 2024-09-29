Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Hear Me Now

Hear Me Now

Providence Health and Services Alaska and Alaska Public Media are engaged in Hear Me Now, a partnership between the Providence Institute for Human Caring and StoryCorps to record interviews with patients, families and caregivers.

Storytelling and listening have proven clinical value. They also are keys to whole person care, which addresses emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial comfort, as well as medical needs of patients and the people who care for them.
  • StoryCorps
    Finding comfort with Alaska CARES
    Eric Bork
    A mother talks to Providence Foundation philanthropy officer Mary Sullivan about how Alaska CARES helped her son and family following revelations of his being sexually abused. Now an advocate for Alaska CARES, which helps children after the trauma of abuse, she shares their story to let others know that hope and healing are possible.Thanks for listening!
  • StoryCorps
    Kathleen Hollis and Agnes Twishime
    Eric Bork
    Born in Congo, Agnes Twishime arrived at a refugee camp in Uganda when she was just three. Now with laundry services at Providence Alaska Medical Center, Agnes shares with Mission Services Director Kathleen Hollis, her experience as a child refugee and desire to help care for the vulnerable and those in need.Thanks for listening!
  • StoryCorps
    Fredrick Katelnikoff and Innocent Philo
    Eric Bork
    Fredrick Katelnikoff, a security officer at Providence Health & Services Kodiak, shares with Father Innocent Philo, the experience of being a former Village Public Safety Officer (VPSO) and the lessons that now guide him personally and professionally.Thanks for listening!
  • Hear Me Now
    Willy and Adrienne Shelton
    Eric Bork
    Willy and Adrianne Shelton talk about their son Joel, his twin Nathan and their younger brother, and how Joel’s leukemia diagnosis and treatment has impacted their family, faith and relationships.LISTEN HERE
  • Hear Me Now
    Ginny Shaffer and Lisa Solomonson
    Eric Bork
    Friends Ginny Shaffer and Lisa Solomonson recall the passing of Ginny's infant son, Bryson, twelve years ago. At the time, Lisa was a nurse who cared for Bryson and his twin sister, Holland. Both were born with heart defects. Ginny and Lisa reflect on the experience of caring for Bryson and Holland through this difficult time. Ginny and Lisa bonded during the care of Bryson and Holland through this difficult time.LISTEN HERE
  • Hear Me Now
    Arleta Lefler and Theresa Gleason
    Eric Bork
    Arleta Lefler talks to her supervisor, Theresa Gleason, about how faith informs her work as a nurse. For Arleta, nursing is a "God calling." She recalls memorable moments of interacting with patients from throughout her career.LISTEN HERE
  • Hear Me Now
    Ralph Pasana and Asia Harmeling
    Eric Bork
    Asia Harmeling and Ralph Pasana talk about why they chose nursing. Ralph shares the memory when, as a teen one day, he wanted to spend time with friends rather than care for his grandmother and how that episode influences his work as a nurse today. LISTEN HERE
  • Hear Me Now
    Sara Lovell and Bryant Skinner
    Eric Bork
    Bryant Skinner talks to colleague, Sara Lovell, about his work with Alaska CARES, a children’s advocacy center. During therapy, one young girl’s drawings affirm his belief that there is hope for healing. Patient permission was granted to share this story.LISTEN HERE