Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art

Getting to know author Aurora Hardy | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:11 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Author Aurora Hardy's previous work “Windswept : Chitina Alaska Childhood” and “Windswept : Tales for Children” reflect on her childhood of growing up in a remote cabin near Chitina, Alaska. One is a memoir and the other is for kids, both illustrated by her son Pyrce Raphael.

Her most recent book is a historical fiction called "The Ghosts of the Kenai." It takes place in the late 1700s in Alaska on the Kenai River where characters are trying to uncover the mystery of a ghost while Alaska Native and Russian culture ultimately come into conflict.

On this episode we discuss how her childhood influenced her later interests, finding healing through collaborating with her son and hear about her newest novel.

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes