Getting to know author Aurora Hardy | State of Art

Author Aurora Hardy's previous work “Windswept : Chitina Alaska Childhood” and “Windswept : Tales for Children” reflect on her childhood of growing up in a remote cabin near Chitina, Alaska. One is a memoir and the other is for kids, both illustrated by her son Pyrce Raphael.

Her most recent book is a historical fiction called "The Ghosts of the Kenai." It takes place in the late 1700s in Alaska on the Kenai River where characters are trying to uncover the mystery of a ghost while Alaska Native and Russian culture ultimately come into conflict.

On this episode we discuss how her childhood influenced her later interests, finding healing through collaborating with her son and hear about her newest novel.