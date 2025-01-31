Looking back at the early days of Alaska Quarterly Review | State of Art

In 1980 English professor Ronald Spatz and philosophy professor James Liszka founded the Alaska Quarterly Review while working at UAA. They wanted to bridge the creative gap between Alaska and the rest of the world through writing. After plenty of hard work and determination, they were able to build AQR into one of the most respected literary magazines in the country.

Editor-In-Chief Spatz has been the driving force behind AQR for decades and was honored with a Governor's Arts and Humanities Lifetime Achievement award for his work in the literary arts. He joins us to talk about the early days of AQR and the lasting importance of arts. We also hear work from two contributors to AQR.

Alaska Quarterly Review

Alaska Quarterly Review Youtube