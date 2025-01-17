The 25th annual International Guitar Night tour kicks off in Alaska | State of Art

International Guitar Night features high-level guitarists from diverse backgrounds with unique styles, celebrating their instrument and the melding of cultures. The North American tour starts in Kodiak on Saturday, January 18 and will be in Anchorage Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25.

This year's quartet features Lulo Reinhardt and Sönke Meinen of Germany, Alexandra Whittingham of Britain and Congolese-born, Ireland-based Niwel Tsumbu. They stopped by the studio after meeting up before their firs shows and gave us a sample of what to expect from their performance.

Anchorage performance info:

1/24 Discovery Theater 7:30 p.m.

1/25 Discovery Theater 7:30 p.m.

