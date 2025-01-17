Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
The 25th annual International Guitar Night tour kicks off in Alaska | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKST
Three guitar players stand outside posing with their instruments.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
(Left to right) Lulo Reinhardt and Sönke Meinen of Germany, Alexandra Whittingham of Britain and Congolese-born, Ireland-based Niwel Tsumbu are this year's performers for the 25th annual International Guitar Night.

International Guitar Night features high-level guitarists from diverse backgrounds with unique styles, celebrating their instrument and the melding of cultures. The North American tour starts in Kodiak on Saturday, January 18 and will be in Anchorage Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25.

This year's quartet features Lulo Reinhardt and Sönke Meinen of Germany, Alexandra Whittingham of Britain and Congolese-born, Ireland-based Niwel Tsumbu. They stopped by the studio after meeting up before their firs shows and gave us a sample of what to expect from their performance.

Anchorage performance info:
1/24 Discovery Theater 7:30 p.m.
1/25 Discovery Theater 7:30 p.m.

LINKS:
International Guitar Night
Lulo Reinhardt
Niwel Tsumbu
Alexandra Whittingham
Sönke Meinen

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
