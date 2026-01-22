Running in Mat-Su | Outdoor Explorer

The Mat-Su Borough is home to some of the toughest running races in the state. including the Mat Peak Challenge each August and the Susitna 100 in the frigid winter. Now one runner-turned-race director is working to expand the region’s running events into new options, including ultra-distance and trail races designed to be newcomer-friendly

In this episode, we talk to race director Heidi Quinn about her newly launched company Black Wolf Endurance, expanding the sport to more individuals across our state and what is so special about runners and racing in Mat-Su.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Heidi Quinn

