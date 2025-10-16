Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Air National Guard Pararescue | Outdoor Explorer

By Adam Verrier
Published October 16, 2025 at 1:16 PM AKDT
Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter aviators assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron hoist two 212th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen during underway hoist training in the Prince William Sound near Whittier, Alaska, May 16, 2024.
Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter aviators assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron hoist two 212th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen during underway hoist training in the Prince William Sound near Whittier, Alaska, May 16, 2024.

Have you ever wondered how, or if, you’d get rescued if you got stranded or injured somewhere in Alaska’s wilderness, and couldn’t rescue yourself?  This week, we’ll speak with three members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 212th Rescue Squadron – the unit that’s frequently called upon to make the most difficult and dangerous wilderness rescues in our state, whether in the mountains, in the ocean, or in any other part of Alaska’s vast remote landscape. Our guests this week will include Miles Brodski, a Combat Rescue Officer with the 212th Rescue Squadron, Chris Robertson, a recently retired Pararescue Jumper with the 212th Rescue Squadron, and Chelsea Aspelund, Chief of Public Affairs for the 176th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard. We’ll discuss the mission of the 212th Rescue Squadron, we’ll hear about the training needed to be part of their team, and we might even hear a few stories of some daring rescues.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:
Chelsea Aspelund – Chief of Public Affairs; 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard
Miles Brodski – Combat Rescue Officer with the 212th Rescue Squadron
Chris Robertson – Recently Retired Pararescue Jumper with the 212th Rescue Squadron

Adam Verrier
Adam Verrier grew up in New Hampshire and has lived in Norway, Sweden, and Michigan, but moved to Alaska immediately after graduating from the University of Wyoming in 1992 and has lived here ever since. Adam enjoys all kinds of outdoor activities and was a member of the 1994 Olympic Team in cross-country skiing. After getting out of elite-level ski racing, he found a job appraising rural and remote real estate, primarily in the Aleutian Islands, Bristol Bay, Pribilof Islands, the Alaska Peninsula, Kodiak Island and Cordova – all places that require travel by air or sea. His work allows Adam to explore remote areas of the state and to meet the interesting people who live in those places. When not traveling around Alaska for work, he is a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Alaska-Anchorage Ski Team, and also does ski race announcing / commentating for major events in Alaska and around the country. A committed bicycle commuter, Adam enjoys going on bicycle and motorcycle adventures every chance he gets.
