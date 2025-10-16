Air National Guard Pararescue | Outdoor Explorer

Have you ever wondered how, or if, you’d get rescued if you got stranded or injured somewhere in Alaska’s wilderness, and couldn’t rescue yourself? This week, we’ll speak with three members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 212th Rescue Squadron – the unit that’s frequently called upon to make the most difficult and dangerous wilderness rescues in our state, whether in the mountains, in the ocean, or in any other part of Alaska’s vast remote landscape. Our guests this week will include Miles Brodski, a Combat Rescue Officer with the 212th Rescue Squadron, Chris Robertson, a recently retired Pararescue Jumper with the 212th Rescue Squadron, and Chelsea Aspelund, Chief of Public Affairs for the 176th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard. We’ll discuss the mission of the 212th Rescue Squadron, we’ll hear about the training needed to be part of their team, and we might even hear a few stories of some daring rescues.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:

Chelsea Aspelund – Chief of Public Affairs; 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard

Miles Brodski – Combat Rescue Officer with the 212th Rescue Squadron

Chris Robertson – Recently Retired Pararescue Jumper with the 212th Rescue Squadron