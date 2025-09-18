Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
The Alaska Glacier Dictionary | Outdoor Explorer

By Amy Bushatz
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:09 PM AKDT
The Mendenhall Glacier ice cave in March 2014. This view shows daylight streaming in from the moulin. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
Of the thousands of glaciers spread across Alaska, only about 700 have names. These ever-evolving features have lacked a centralized source for information about their status, names or interesting facts. Until now.

Author and journalist Naomi Klouda’s new book, "The Alaska Glacier Dictionary," began as a project to satisfy her own curiosity about glaciers but grew into something much more. In this episode, she joins host Amy Bushatz to take listeners on a journey across the state’s named glaciers, sharing fun facts and insights about this fascinating part of Alaska.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Naomi Klouda, author/journalist

Amy Bushatz
Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.
