The Alaska Glacier Dictionary | Outdoor Explorer

Of the thousands of glaciers spread across Alaska, only about 700 have names. These ever-evolving features have lacked a centralized source for information about their status, names or interesting facts. Until now.

Author and journalist Naomi Klouda’s new book, "The Alaska Glacier Dictionary," began as a project to satisfy her own curiosity about glaciers but grew into something much more. In this episode, she joins host Amy Bushatz to take listeners on a journey across the state’s named glaciers, sharing fun facts and insights about this fascinating part of Alaska.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Naomi Klouda, author/journalist

