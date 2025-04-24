Mount Marathon | Outdoor Explorer

Seward’s hometown Mount Marathon Race holds legendary status among professional and novice runners alike as the world’s toughest 5K. Each year, more than 1,000 runners enter a lottery for a chance to sprint through town and climb more than 3,000 vertical feet before descending the grueling course.

So, what makes this annual Fourth of July event so special? Join co-hosts Amy Bushatz and Adam Verrier as Adam shares what it’s like to be a Mount Marathon Race announcer. They also check in with race official Matias Saari and Mount Marathon enthusiasts Denali Foldager Strabel and Steve Mayer to learn more about this uniquely Alaskan outdoor experience.



Hosts:

Adam Verrier

Amy Bushatz

Guests:

Matias Saari

Steve Mayer

Denali Foldager Strabel