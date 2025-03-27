Finding comfort and adventure on Alaska’s trails | Outdoor Explorer

Hitting the trails is a great way to explore Alaska, but it can also be a deeply personal experience about so much more. That’s something Alaska mountain runner Denali Foldager Strabel has experienced firsthand as she’s headed into the mountains to process tragic loss and move through personal challenges. Join us as we share in Denali’s journey of finding comfort and adventure on Alaska’s trails.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Denali Foldager Strabel