Outdoor Explorer

Finding comfort and adventure on Alaska’s trails | Outdoor Explorer

By Amy Bushatz
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:52 AM AKDT
Alaska mountain runner Denali Foldager Strabel recently spoke with Outdoor Explorer host Amy Bushatz about heading into the mountains to process tragic loss and move through personal challenges.

Hitting the trails is a great way to explore Alaska, but it can also be a deeply personal experience about so much more. That’s something Alaska mountain runner Denali Foldager Strabel has experienced firsthand as she’s headed into the mountains to process tragic loss and move through personal challenges. Join us as we share in Denali’s journey of finding comfort and adventure on Alaska’s trails.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Denali Foldager Strabel

Outdoor Explorer
Amy Bushatz
Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.
