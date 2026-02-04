Taking the mystery out of mental health | Line One

On this episode, our goal is to take some of the mystery out of mental health care. Many people know they’re struggling, or know someone they care about who is struggling, but feel unsure where to turn. Should I see a counselor? A psychologist? A psychiatrist? What’s the difference and how do you know what’s right for you?

Mental health care isn’t one-size-fits-all, and that’s actually a good thing. Different professionals bring different training, perspectives and tools. Understanding those differences can make it easier to take that first step toward support.

HOST: Dr. Monique Andrews

GUESTS:



Roxie Powell , licensed marriage and family therapist

, licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Sandra Mitchell , psychologist

, psychologist Dr. Ebony McClain, licensed professional counselor

LINKS:

State of Alaska Department of Health

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Native Center for Behavioral Health

