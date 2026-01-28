Rethinking childhood asthma and long-term lung health | Line One
Asthma affects nearly one in twelve children — and when it’s not recognized early or treated well, it can quietly alter how a child’s lungs develop over time. Recurrent cough, wheezing, or shortness of breath are signs of chronic airway inflammation, not just passing illnesses. On this episode, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff speaks with Dr. Jered Weinstock - board certified pulmonologist at Providence Medical Group Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic - to explore what causes childhood asthma, why some children improve as they grow, and how timely, appropriate care can protect developing lungs and prevent long-term complications.
Host: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Guests:
- Dr. Jered Weinstock
Resources:
