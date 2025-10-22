Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

Stuttering is a Neurological Difference | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published October 22, 2025 at 12:59 PM AKDT
A person speaks outside of Alaska Public Media on October 22, 2025.

Stuttering is a condition that affects the rhythm and flow of speech for 3 million people in the US. It’s not caused by anxiety or a lack of intelligence, but a neurological difference that often begins in childhood and can last a lifetime. Join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests to better understand how people who stutter—and those who support them—are challenging outdated views and embracing a more accepting, informed approach to communication.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Louise Heite - licensed and certified speech-language pathologist
  • Dr. J. Scott Yaruss - professor at Michigan State University and stuttering expert

Line One
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
