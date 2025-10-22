Stuttering is a Neurological Difference | Line One

Stuttering is a condition that affects the rhythm and flow of speech for 3 million people in the US. It’s not caused by anxiety or a lack of intelligence, but a neurological difference that often begins in childhood and can last a lifetime. Join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests to better understand how people who stutter—and those who support them—are challenging outdated views and embracing a more accepting, informed approach to communication.

LISTEN:

Stuttering is a Neurological Difference Listen • 54:48

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:



Louise Heite - licensed and certified speech-language pathologist

- licensed and certified speech-language pathologist Dr. J. Scott Yaruss - professor at Michigan State University and stuttering expert

