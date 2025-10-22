Stuttering is a Neurological Difference | Line One
Ways To Subscribe
Stuttering is a condition that affects the rhythm and flow of speech for 3 million people in the US. It’s not caused by anxiety or a lack of intelligence, but a neurological difference that often begins in childhood and can last a lifetime. Join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests to better understand how people who stutter—and those who support them—are challenging outdated views and embracing a more accepting, informed approach to communication.
LISTEN:
Stuttering is a Neurological Difference
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Louise Heite - licensed and certified speech-language pathologist
- Dr. J. Scott Yaruss - professor at Michigan State University and stuttering expert
RELATED:
- Scatman discussing his stutter in a documentary clip
- National Stuttering Association
- SAY The Stuttering Association for the Young
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies