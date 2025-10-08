Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

Hormone Optimization for Women | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published October 8, 2025 at 11:23 AM AKDT
Menopause is a time of significant change in a woman’s life, and symptoms of menopause can vary widely. Over the years, misleading health information and initiatives have muddled information around the risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy. On this Line One, host Dr Justin Clark and his guest discuss hormone optimization in women and its impacts on health and menopause.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Kami Howlett - Physician Assistant specializing in Hormone Replacement Therapy

