Hormone Optimization for Women | Line One

Menopause is a time of significant change in a woman’s life, and symptoms of menopause can vary widely. Over the years, misleading health information and initiatives have muddled information around the risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy. On this Line One, host Dr Justin Clark and his guest discuss hormone optimization in women and its impacts on health and menopause.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
- Kami Howlett - Physician Assistant specializing in Hormone Replacement Therapy
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies