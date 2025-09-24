Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

Women's health, menstrual health and PCOS | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published September 24, 2025 at 12:27 PM AKDT
Host Dr. Jillian Woodruff (left) and guest Jaybird Oliver, multimedia artist and health advocate, in Alaska Public Media studios Sept. 24, 2025.

Have you ever wondered if your heavy periods are normal? Or struggled with painful intimacy, hormone changes, or the ups and downs of menopause — but couldn’t find clear answers? You’re not alone. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff addresses many questions about hormones, menstruation, puberty and menopause. And she talks with her guest Jaybird Oliver, a multimedia artist, about her lived experience with PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome.

LISTEN:

Line One logo

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Jaybird Oliver - Alaska multimedia artist with lived experience with PCOS

Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
