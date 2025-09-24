Have you ever wondered if your heavy periods are normal? Or struggled with painful intimacy, hormone changes, or the ups and downs of menopause — but couldn’t find clear answers? You’re not alone. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff addresses many questions about hormones, menstruation, puberty and menopause. And she talks with her guest Jaybird Oliver, a multimedia artist, about her lived experience with PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome.

Women's health, menstrual health and PCOS | Line One On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff talks about women's health—from heavy periods to polycystic ovary syndrome and menopause. Listen • 57:01

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

Jaybird Oliver - Alaska multimedia artist with lived experience with PCOS

