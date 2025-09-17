Secondary victims of trauma | Line One
Ways To Subscribe
When traumatic incidents occur, thoughts first go to the victims and their families, but recent research shows these events can ripple out to affect many others who are indirectly involved. This trauma often goes unrecognized and untreated. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests discuss secondary victims of traumatic incidents.
LISTEN:
Secondary victims of trauma | Line One
Recent research shows traumatic events can ripple out to affect many others who are indirectly involved.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Deb Ajango - Outdoor safety expert, Director of SafetyEd
- Dr. Clare Dallat - Risk and Crisis Management expert, Director of Risk Resolve
RELATED:
- The Silence is Deafening: Dr. Clare Dallat and Deb Ajango's research into secondary victims
- SafetyEd - Teaching, Training, and Consulting
- Risk Resolve - Risk and Safety thinking practically
- Other research by Dr. Clare Dallat
- Wilderness Risk Management Conference
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies