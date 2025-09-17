Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

Secondary victims of trauma | Line One

By Prentiss Pemberton
Published September 17, 2025 at 11:57 AM AKDT
Hiking in Chugach State Park.
Hiking in Chugach State Park. Research shows that outdoor emergencies can have rippling traumatic effects beyond those directly involved.

When traumatic incidents occur, thoughts first go to the victims and their families, but recent research shows these events can ripple out to affect many others who are indirectly involved. This trauma often goes unrecognized and untreated. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests discuss secondary victims of traumatic incidents.

LISTEN:

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Deb Ajango - Outdoor safety expert, Director of SafetyEd
  • Dr. Clare Dallat - Risk and Crisis Management expert, Director of Risk Resolve

Line One
Prentiss Pemberton
Prentiss Pemberton is a host of LIne One: Your Health Connection at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at <a href="mailto:lineone@alaskapublic.org" target="_blank" rel="noopener">lineone@alaskapublic.org</a>.
Latest Episodes