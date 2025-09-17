When traumatic incidents occur, thoughts first go to the victims and their families, but recent research shows these events can ripple out to affect many others who are indirectly involved. This trauma often goes unrecognized and untreated. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests discuss secondary victims of traumatic incidents.

LISTEN:

Secondary victims of trauma | Line One Recent research shows traumatic events can ripple out to affect many others who are indirectly involved. Listen • 54:38

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:



Deb Ajango - Outdoor safety expert, Director of SafetyEd

Outdoor safety expert, Director of SafetyEd Dr. Clare Dallat - Risk and Crisis Management expert, Director of Risk Resolve

RELATED:



Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

