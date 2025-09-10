Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Mental health for first responders | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:21 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Capital City Fire/Rescue officials respond to a trailer fire in June 2023.
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
Capital City Fire/Rescue officials respond to a trailer fire in June 2023.

First responders run toward danger when the rest of us run away, but the weight of those moments doesn’t just disappear. Trauma-informed therapy helps firefighters, police officers, EMTs, active military and veterans process the invisible wounds they carry. This specialized care understands the unique pressures of the job, offering safe, confidential support that respects their experiences. On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and his guest discuss mental health in first responders.

LISTEN:

Mental health for first responders | Line One
First responders run toward danger when the rest of us run away, but the weight of those moments doesn’t just disappear. Trauma-informed therapy helps firefighters, police officers, EMTs, active military and veterans process the invisible wounds they carry. This specialized care understands the unique pressures of the job, offering safe, confidential support that respects their experiences. On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and his guest discuss mental health in first responders.
line one logo

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Paul Gaines Jr. - Psychology Services of Alaska

RELATED:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Dr. Justin Clark
Dr. Justin Clark was born and raised in San Diego, California. He grew up as an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, hiking, fishing, and camping. In college he played tennis and rowed crew at Oxford University in England. He has traveled extensively throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Dr. Clark now lives in Anchorage and has two beautiful daughters.
See stories by Dr. Justin Clark
Latest Episodes