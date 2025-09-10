Mental health for first responders | Line One

First responders run toward danger when the rest of us run away, but the weight of those moments doesn’t just disappear. Trauma-informed therapy helps firefighters, police officers, EMTs, active military and veterans process the invisible wounds they carry. This specialized care understands the unique pressures of the job, offering safe, confidential support that respects their experiences. On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and his guest discuss mental health in first responders.