Alaska's high rates of syphilis | Line One

By Dr. Anne Zink
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:54 AM AKDT
A microscopic black and white image of a syphilis bacteria, which appears as a cork screw shape coming out of a flat surface.
David Cox
/
CDC
T. pallidum is the causative agent of syphilis.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that is easily cured with the right antibiotic. Until a few years ago, it was very rare in Alaska, but since 2017 there has been a huge uptick in cases in the state. Join Host Dr. Anne Zink and her guest Dr. Liz Ohlsen from the Alaska Department of Health as they discuss all things syphilis.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Liz Ohlsen - Section of epidemiology at the Alaska Department of Health

Line One
Dr. Anne Zink
Dr. Zink became the State of Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer in July 2019 and served through 2024. She and her team led Alaska and the 229 federally recognized tribes through the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served as president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers (ASTHO).
