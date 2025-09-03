Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that is easily cured with the right antibiotic. Until a few years ago, it was very rare in Alaska, but since 2017 there has been a huge uptick in cases in the state. Join Host Dr. Anne Zink and her guest Dr. Liz Ohlsen from the Alaska Department of Health as they discuss all things syphilis.

LISTEN:

Alaska's high rates of syphilis | Line One Listen • 55:23

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:



Dr. Liz Ohlsen - Section of epidemiology at the Alaska Department of Health

