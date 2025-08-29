Inside the pediatric ICU | Line One
Nearly a quarter of a million children in the U.S. are admitted to pediatric intensive care units each year. Many of these emergencies can be reduced through vaccines, safe environments, and early treatment, but when they do happen, children often need the highest level of care hospitals can provide. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests discuss how critical care teams save young lives and support families through their most difficult moments.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. Gabrielle Karpinsky - Pediatric Intensivist, Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Dr. Gina DeMasellis - Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctor and Medical Director, Alaska Native Medical Center
