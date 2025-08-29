Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Inside the pediatric ICU | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:58 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jeff Chen
/
Alaska Public Media

Nearly a quarter of a million children in the U.S. are admitted to pediatric intensive care units each year. Many of these emergencies can be reduced through vaccines, safe environments, and early treatment, but when they do happen, children often need the highest level of care hospitals can provide. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests discuss how critical care teams save young lives and support families through their most difficult moments.

LISTEN:

Inside the pediatric ICU | Line One
Nearly a quarter of a million children in the U.S. are admitted to pediatric intensive care units each year. Many of these emergencies can be reduced through vaccines, safe environments, and early treatment, but when they do happen, children often need the highest level of care hospitals can provide. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests discuss how critical care teams save young lives and support families through their most difficult moments.
line one logo

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Gabrielle Karpinsky - Pediatric Intensivist, Providence Alaska Medical Center
  • Dr. Gina DeMasellis - Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctor and Medical Director, Alaska Native Medical Center

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
See stories by Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Latest Episodes