Nearly 800,000 people experience a stroke each year in the United States. These are serious medical emergencies with potential long-term consequences. Knowing the risks, signs, and symptoms of a stroke can help to speed up treatment and potentially save lives. On this episode of Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and his guest discuss recognizing and treating strokes.

LISTEN:

What to know about strokes | Line One Knowing the risks, signs, and symptoms of a stroke can help to speed up treatment and potentially save lives. Listen • 56:49

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:



Dr. Rob Lada - Neurologist, Peak Neurology & Sleep Medicine

RELATED:



Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

