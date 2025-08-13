What to know about strokes | Line One
Nearly 800,000 people experience a stroke each year in the United States. These are serious medical emergencies with potential long-term consequences. Knowing the risks, signs, and symptoms of a stroke can help to speed up treatment and potentially save lives. On this episode of Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and his guest discuss recognizing and treating strokes.
LISTEN:
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. Rob Lada - Neurologist, Peak Neurology & Sleep Medicine
