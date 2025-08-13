Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
What to know about strokes | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published August 13, 2025 at 12:08 PM AKDT
A sign points to the entrance of the ER at Alaska Regional Hospital on Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)
Jeff Chen
Alaska Public Media
A sign points to the entrance of the ER at Alaska Regional Hospital on Aug. 24, 2021.

Nearly 800,000 people experience a stroke each year in the United States. These are serious medical emergencies with potential long-term consequences. Knowing the risks, signs, and symptoms of a stroke can help to speed up treatment and potentially save lives. On this episode of Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and his guest discuss recognizing and treating strokes.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Rob Lada - Neurologist, Peak Neurology & Sleep Medicine

Dr. Justin Clark
Dr. Justin Clark was born and raised in San Diego, California. He grew up as an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, hiking, fishing, and camping. In college he played tennis and rowed crew at Oxford University in England. He has traveled extensively throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Dr. Clark now lives in Anchorage and has two beautiful daughters.
