The many applications of plastic surgery | Line One

When you think about plastic surgery, you might think of a few well-known cosmetic procedures, but plastic surgery is a diverse medical specialty that can promote physical and emotional healing. Far from being just cosmetic, it includes procedures like skin cancer repair and trauma reconstruction. On this Line One, join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest as they explore the scope and quality-of-life benefits of plastic surgery.
LISTEN:
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Erick Martell - Owner, North Star Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Double board-certified in general surgery and plastic & reconstructive surgery.
RELATED:
- American Board of Plastic Surgery: The certifying board for Plastic and Reconstructive surgeons in the U.S.
- American Society of Plastic Surgeons: Continuing surgeon education and safety standards
- American Board of Medical Specialties: Common standards for physicians to achieve and maintain board certification
