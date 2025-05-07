When you think about plastic surgery, you might think of a few well-known cosmetic procedures, but plastic surgery is a diverse medical specialty that can promote physical and emotional healing. Far from being just cosmetic, it includes procedures like skin cancer repair and trauma reconstruction. On this Line One, join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest as they explore the scope and quality-of-life benefits of plastic surgery.

The many applications of plastic surgery | Line One

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:



Dr. Erick Martell - Owner, North Star Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Double board-certified in general surgery and plastic & reconstructive surgery.



