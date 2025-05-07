Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

The many applications of plastic surgery | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published May 7, 2025 at 2:41 PM AKDT
When you think about plastic surgery, you might think of a few well-known cosmetic procedures, but plastic surgery is a diverse medical specialty that can promote physical and emotional healing. Far from being just cosmetic, it includes procedures like skin cancer repair and trauma reconstruction. On this Line One, join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest as they explore the scope and quality-of-life benefits of plastic surgery.

LISTEN:

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Erick Martell - Owner, North Star Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Double board-certified in general surgery and plastic & reconstructive surgery.

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
See stories by Dr. Jillian Woodruff
