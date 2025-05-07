How health data is collected, protected, and shared | Line One
Securely sharing health data can help to save lives, and strengthen and tailor you health care. Alaska’s growing Health Information Exchange, together with new efforts at the state level, are working to lower health-care costs and deliver better care. On this episode of Line One, Dr. Anne Zink and her guests explore how secure data exchange is building a healthier Alaska and supporting a healthier you.
LISTEN:
Alaska’s growing Health Information Exchange, together with new state efforts, are working to lower healthcare costs and deliver better care.
HOST: Dr. Anne Zink
GUESTS:
- Kendra Stika - Executive Director, Health Information Exchange
- Eliza Ramsey - Health Data Specialist, Alaska Department of Health
RELATED:
- Health Information Exchange Portal
- Access your vaccine records | Alaska Department of Health
- Department of Health's 2024 Report
- Statutes and regulations around health data sharing in Alaska
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies