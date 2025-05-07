Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
How health data is collected, protected, and shared | Line One

By Dr. Anne Zink
Published May 7, 2025 at 3:08 PM AKDT
Securely sharing health data can help to save lives, and strengthen and tailor you health care. Alaska’s growing Health Information Exchange, together with new efforts at the state level, are working to lower health-care costs and deliver better care. On this episode of Line One, Dr. Anne Zink and her guests explore how secure data exchange is building a healthier Alaska and supporting a healthier you.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Kendra Stika - Executive Director, Health Information Exchange
  • Eliza Ramsey - Health Data Specialist, Alaska Department of Health

Dr. Anne Zink
Dr. Zink became the State of Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer in July 2019 and served through 2024. She and her team led Alaska and the 229 federally recognized tribes through the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served as president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers (ASTHO).
Latest Episodes