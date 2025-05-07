Securely sharing health data can help to save lives, and strengthen and tailor you health care. Alaska’s growing Health Information Exchange, together with new efforts at the state level, are working to lower health-care costs and deliver better care. On this episode of Line One, Dr. Anne Zink and her guests explore how secure data exchange is building a healthier Alaska and supporting a healthier you.

LISTEN:

How health data is collected, protected, and shared | Line One Alaska’s growing Health Information Exchange, together with new state efforts, are working to lower healthcare costs and deliver better care. Listen • 55:36

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:



Kendra Stika - Executive Director, Health Information Exchange

- Executive Director, Health Information Exchange Eliza Ramsey - Health Data Specialist, Alaska Department of Health

