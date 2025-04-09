Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

Liver health and hepatology | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published April 9, 2025 at 12:37 PM AKDT
blood donation
Vegasjon
/
WikiCommons
Test tubes for analyzing blood samples. Regular liver health blood work can help to monitor liver disease or damage.

The liver is the largest solid organ in our body and plays a crucial role in our overall health. Over 250,000 Alaskans have liver dysfunction, including metabolic syndrome, fatty liver, cirrhosis and hepatitis. What labs and tests are used to diagnose liver issues? How much alcohol is safe for the liver?

On this Line One, join Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion about all things liver.

LISTEN:

line one logo

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Brian McMahon - Hepatologist, Alaska Native Medical Center

Line One
Dr. Justin Clark
Dr. Justin Clark was born and raised in San Diego, California. He grew up as an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, hiking, fishing, and camping. In college he played tennis and rowed crew at Oxford University in England. He has traveled extensively throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Dr. Clark now lives in Anchorage and has two beautiful daughters.
