Liver health and hepatology | Line One
Ways To Subscribe
The liver is the largest solid organ in our body and plays a crucial role in our overall health. Over 250,000 Alaskans have liver dysfunction, including metabolic syndrome, fatty liver, cirrhosis and hepatitis. What labs and tests are used to diagnose liver issues? How much alcohol is safe for the liver?
On this Line One, join Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion about all things liver.
LISTEN:
Liver health and hepatology | Line One
On this Line One, join Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion about all things liver.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. Brian McMahon - Hepatologist, Alaska Native Medical Center
RELATED:
- Liver, what it does, disorders, and symptoms | Cleveland Clinic
- Metabolic syndrome, symptoms and causes | Mayo Clinic
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies