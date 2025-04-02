Community Health Aides | Line One
Health Care in Alaska outside of urban centers like Anchorage takes many different forms. Community Health Aides are an important part of this system, working as front-line clinicians in some of the state’s most rural communities.
Host Dr. Anne Zink and her guests, two Community Health Aides for the Eastern Aleutian Tribes, Joe McMillan and Melinda Johnson, discuss rural health care in Alaska.
HOST: Dr. Anne Zink
GUESTS:
- Joe McMillan - Community health aide
- Melinda Johnson - Community health aide
