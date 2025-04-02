Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Community Health Aides | Line One

By Dr. Anne Zink
Published April 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM AKDT
Mountain Village, AK. Community health aides work in rural areas around the state.

Health Care in Alaska outside of urban centers like Anchorage takes many different forms. Community Health Aides are an important part of this system, working as front-line clinicians in some of the state’s most rural communities.

Host Dr. Anne Zink and her guests, two Community Health Aides for the Eastern Aleutian Tribes, Joe McMillan and Melinda Johnson, discuss rural health care in Alaska.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Joe McMillan - Community health aide
  • Melinda Johnson - Community health aide

Dr. Zink became the State of Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer in July 2019 and served through 2024. She and her team led Alaska and the 229 federally recognized tribes through the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served as president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers (ASTHO).
