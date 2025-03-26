Can you reverse bone loss without medication? | Line One

Osteoporosis causes more than two million fractures in the United States every year. Often called the “silent disease,” osteoporosis can progress for years without symptoms, quietly weakening the skeletal structure that holds us upright, active, and independent. A single fall can change everything.

While standard treatments like calcium, vitamin D, and medications have been the norm for decades, many people are now exploring an evidence-based approach to building bone strength: osteogenic loading. This method delivers brief, high-intensity force to stimulate new bone growth—naturally, without impact or pharmaceuticals. Can we build stronger bones at any age?

On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss this new method of treating osteoporosis.

Amy Malouf - Owner OsteoStrong in Anchorage

