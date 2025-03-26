Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

Can you reverse bone loss without medication? | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:11 PM AKDT
1. The girls all got a new pair of Nike shoes at the last Girls on the Run practice. Every year, the group runs a 5k race to celebrate the end of the season. Photo by Anne Brice, KCAW - Sitka.

Osteoporosis causes more than two million fractures in the United States every year. Often called the “silent disease,” osteoporosis can progress for years without symptoms, quietly weakening the skeletal structure that holds us upright, active, and independent. A single fall can change everything.

While standard treatments like calcium, vitamin D, and medications have been the norm for decades, many people are now exploring an evidence-based approach to building bone strength: osteogenic loading. This method delivers brief, high-intensity force to stimulate new bone growth—naturally, without impact or pharmaceuticals. Can we build stronger bones at any age?

On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss this new method of treating osteoporosis.

Can you reverse bone loss without medication? | Line One
Osteogenic loading is an evidence-based approach to building bone strength without medication.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Amy Malouf - Owner OsteoStrong in Anchorage

Line One
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
