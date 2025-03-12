Food is a common thread for humanity. It can break barriers and connect people across all walks of life, that’s why the theme for National Nutrition Month in March this year is “Food Connects Us.” On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and Dietitians of Alaska for a discussion about food and tradition, health challenges in nutrition, and how to eat healthy without compromising on flavor.

LISTEN:

National Nutrition Month: How Food Connects Us | Line One Host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss the intersection of food and tradition, and how those connect people across all walks of life. Listen • 53:39

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:



Erika Van Calcar, MS, RD, LD

Soleil Thiele, RD, LD

Staci Kloster, RD, LD

