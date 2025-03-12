Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

National Nutrition Month: How Food Connects Us | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published March 12, 2025 at 12:57 PM AKDT
blue corn grits with blueberries and birch syrup on a white plate on a wood table
Jeff Chen
/
Alaska Public Media
Blue corn grits with blueberries and birch syrup, prepared by chefs Elena Terry, Jeff Stewart, and Jessee Lawyer for a traditional foods dinner in Indian, Alaska.

Food is a common thread for humanity. It can break barriers and connect people across all walks of life, that’s why the theme for National Nutrition Month in March this year is “Food Connects Us.” On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and Dietitians of Alaska for a discussion about food and tradition, health challenges in nutrition, and how to eat healthy without compromising on flavor.

LISTEN:

National Nutrition Month: How Food Connects Us | Line One
Host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss the intersection of food and tradition, and how those connect people across all walks of life.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Erika Van Calcar, MS, RD, LD
  • Soleil Thiele, RD, LD
  • Staci Kloster, RD, LD

Line One
Dr. Justin Clark
Dr. Justin Clark was born and raised in San Diego, California. He grew up as an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, hiking, fishing, and camping. In college he played tennis and rowed crew at Oxford University in England. He has traveled extensively throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Dr. Clark now lives in Anchorage and has two beautiful daughters.
