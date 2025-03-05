Cardiology, preventative healthcare, and bringing down costs | Line One

Prevention is key when it comes to heart health. Forming healthy habits around diet, exercise, and other areas can prevent many kinds of heart disease. Anchorage Cardiologist Dr. Gene Quinn takes these concepts beyond his practice through his role as the Chief Medical Officer for Envoy Integrated Health. Dr. Quinn joins host Dr. Anne Zink on this Line One to discuss hearth health, preventative care, and building strong systems of health care in Alaska.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:



Dr. Gene Quinn - Cardiologist, Medical Director of Quality and Population Health, Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute, Chief Medical Officer, Envoy Integrated Health

