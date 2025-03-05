Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

Cardiology, preventative healthcare, and bringing down costs | Line One

By Dr. Anne Zink
Published March 5, 2025 at 3:43 PM AKST
Prevention is key when it comes to heart health. Forming healthy habits around diet, exercise, and other areas can prevent many kinds of heart disease. Anchorage Cardiologist Dr. Gene Quinn takes these concepts beyond his practice through his role as the Chief Medical Officer for Envoy Integrated Health. Dr. Quinn joins host Dr. Anne Zink on this Line One to discuss hearth health, preventative care, and building strong systems of health care in Alaska.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Gene Quinn - Cardiologist, Medical Director of Quality and Population Health, Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute, Chief Medical Officer, Envoy Integrated Health

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Dr. Anne Zink
Dr. Zink became the State of Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer in July 2019 and served through 2024. She and her team led Alaska and the 229 federally recognized tribes through the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served as president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers (ASTHO).
