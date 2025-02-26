How to escape learned helplessness and find your motivation | Line One
Feeling stuck in life, whether in work, relationships, or personal growth, is more common than you think. It’s not about laziness or lack of effort, but a mental loop where past setbacks train the brain to stop trying. But just as the mind creates barriers, it also holds the key to breaking free. On this Line One, Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss how to re-frame your thinking and create lasting change.
LISTEN:
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Seth Bricklin, Psy.D., M.B.A. Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Psychology Services of Alaska
RELATED RESOURCES:
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies