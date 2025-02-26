Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
How to escape learned helplessness and find your motivation | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published February 26, 2025 at 11:55 AM AKST
Feeling stuck in life, whether in work, relationships, or personal growth, is more common than you think. It’s not about laziness or lack of effort, but a mental loop where past setbacks train the brain to stop trying. But just as the mind creates barriers, it also holds the key to breaking free. On this Line One, Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss how to re-frame your thinking and create lasting change.

LISTEN:

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Seth Bricklin, Psy.D., M.B.A. Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Psychology Services of Alaska

Line One
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
