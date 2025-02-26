Feeling stuck in life, whether in work, relationships, or personal growth, is more common than you think. It’s not about laziness or lack of effort, but a mental loop where past setbacks train the brain to stop trying. But just as the mind creates barriers, it also holds the key to breaking free. On this Line One, Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss how to re-frame your thinking and create lasting change.

LISTEN:

How to escape learned helplessness and find your motivation | Line One Feeling stuck in life—whether in work, relationships, or personal growth—is more common than you think. Listen • 55:16

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:



Seth Bricklin, Psy.D., M.B.A. Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Psychology Services of Alaska

