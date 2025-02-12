How and why to donate blood in Alaska | Line One
Ways To Subscribe
Founded in 1962, the Blood Bank of Alaska collects over 24,000 units of blood a year. Just one donation of blood has the potential to save up to three lives. Currently there is a critical shortage in Alaska for type O negative and O positive blood. Are you eligible to donate blood? Do you have questions about what the process is like? On this Line One, host Dr Justin Clark and his guest discuss the ins and outs of blood donations.
LISTEN:
How and why to donate blood in Alaska | Line One
We discuss the how, why, and where of donating blood in Alaska.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Robert Scanlon, MBA - CEO, Blood Bank of Alaska
RELATED RESOURCES:
- Am I eligible to donate blood?
- Types of blood donations
- Schedule a blood drive
- Blood donation information | Mayo Clinic
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies