How and why to donate blood in Alaska | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:37 PM AKST
Founded in 1962, the Blood Bank of Alaska collects over 24,000 units of blood a year. Just one donation of blood has the potential to save up to three lives. Currently there is a critical shortage in Alaska for type O negative and O positive blood. Are you eligible to donate blood? Do you have questions about what the process is like? On this Line One, host Dr Justin Clark and his guest discuss the ins and outs of blood donations.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Robert Scanlon, MBA - CEO, Blood Bank of Alaska

Line One
Dr. Justin Clark
Dr. Justin Clark was born and raised in San Diego, California. He grew up as an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, hiking, fishing, and camping. In college he played tennis and rowed crew at Oxford University in England. He has traveled extensively throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Dr. Clark now lives in Anchorage and has two beautiful daughters.
