Health is incredibly personal and healthcare can be incredibly expensive. Patients, providers, policy makers and the public are all frustrated and often angry at the system, a person, a group of people or a policy in which they see as the problem. But as was famously said, health care policy is complex, but we can’t let that complexity keep us from tackling both small and big problems to improve our health. After all, healthy economies are built with healthy people. On this Line One, we look at the economics behind our health care challenges and hear first-hand reporting on why Alaska's premiums are so high.
Why is Alaska healthcare so expensive? | Line One
HOST: Dr. Anne Zink
GUESTS:
- Jim Rebitzer - Economist and co-author, Why Not Better and Cheaper?
- Nat Herz - Independent Alaska journalist, publisher and owner, The Northern Journal
RELATED:
- Thousands of Alaskans to see a steep rise in health insurance costs for the third year in a row
- Why is it so hard for Alaskans on Medicare to find health care providers?
- Why Not Better and Cheaper?
- An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business And How You Can Take It Back
