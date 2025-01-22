Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Human performance, athletic training, and longevity | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:21 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
A runner in an orange windbreaker and wearing a red running backpack descends a dirt trail with wet vegetation in the foreground and mountains rising into fog int he background
Lex Treinen
/
Alaska Public Media
A runner descends the Crow Pass Trail. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

By the time you reach 40, your body could be losing around 1% of its muscle mass every year, but it doesn’t have to. The key to unlocking strength, longevity, and mobility lies in understanding how your body works and making the right changes to bring out its best. From metabolic health to muscle strength, science shows that even small changes in how we breathe, move, and fuel ourselves can transform our energy and health. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss strategies to enhance fitness, prevent disease, and optimize your body's potential.

LISTEN:

Human performance, athletic training, and longevity | Line One
On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss strategies to enhance fitness, prevent disease, and optimize your body's potential.
Line One logo

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca McKee - USAT Level II Endurance coach, competitive elite triathlete, owner, PEAK Center Alaska

RELATED:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
See stories by Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Latest Episodes