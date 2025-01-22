By the time you reach 40, your body could be losing around 1% of its muscle mass every year, but it doesn’t have to. The key to unlocking strength, longevity, and mobility lies in understanding how your body works and making the right changes to bring out its best. From metabolic health to muscle strength, science shows that even small changes in how we breathe, move, and fuel ourselves can transform our energy and health. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss strategies to enhance fitness, prevent disease, and optimize your body's potential.

LISTEN:

Human performance, athletic training, and longevity | Line One On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss strategies to enhance fitness, prevent disease, and optimize your body's potential. Listen • 58:57

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:



Rebecca McKee - USAT Level II Endurance coach, competitive elite triathlete, owner, PEAK Center Alaska

