Are you tired of the yelling and the power struggles? Tired of the disrespect and defiance of your challenging child? Do you long for a feeling of peace and connection in your family, and just want your child to do what you ask them, without it always devolving into arguments and fighting? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss how firm, but gentle parenting approaches can lead to healthier relationships, even with oppositional children.

LISTEN:

Gentle parenting for defiant children | Line One Listen • 54:09

Host: Prentiss Pemberton

Guests:



Dr. Paul Sunseri - Psychologist, Founder & Director, New Horizons Child & Family Institute, Author, Gentle Parenting Reimagined: How to Make It Work with Oppositional and Defiant Kids

