Addiction medicine in Alaska
Addiction medicine in Alaska | Line One
A new addiction medicine fellowship through Providence Alaska is working to shift the way people in Alaska can get care and access resources around substance use disorders. The interdisciplinary treatment is part of an overall culture change to get more medical professionals working together, across inpatient and outpatient settings, to help people recovering from addiction. Join host Dr. Justin Clark as he and his guests discuss medicinal treatments for addiction on this next Line One.
Host: Dr. Justin Clark
Guests:
- Dr. Ryan Wallace - Addiction Psychiatrist. Program Director, Alaska Addiction Medicine Fellowship. Medical Director, breakthrough substance use treatment program at Providence.
- Dr. David Mendez - Family practice and addiction medicine physician.
Alaska crests fourth wave of opioid epidemic as more people combine methamphetamine with opioids.
The U.S. Surgeon General wants cancer warnings on alcohol. Here's why.
Alaska Addiction Medicine Fellowship
