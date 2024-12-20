Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One

Defensiveness in relationships | Line One

By Prentiss Pemberton
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:45 PM AKST
Disagreements are bound to come up in relationships, but if it feels like every conversation with your partner turns into a battle where someone comes out hurt, odds are defensiveness may be playing a role. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and relationship expert Lisa Merlo-Booth explore why we get defensive, how to recognize it in yourself, and how to build healthier connections.

Host: Prentiss Pemberton

Guests:

  • Lise Merlo-Booth, Therapist and relationship expert

Resources:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

