Bristol Bay Fishery and the PBS documentary series “Shared Planet” | Hometown, Alaska

On this episode of Hometown, Alaska, we talk to fisheries biologist Tim Sands from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and get a behind-the-scenes look at his role in the new PBS documentary series ‘Shared Planet’. ‘Shared Planet’ is a new four-part global series on PBS that explores inspiring stories of humans and wildlife thriving together. We’ll also talk about what makes the Bristol Bay fishery so uniquely successful while others struggle. And we’ll explore why the future of sustainable fishing here matters not just to Alaska, but to the world.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:

Tim Sands, fisheries biologist

LINKS:

https://www.pbs.org/show/shared-planet/

https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=commercialbyareabristolbay.main