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Hometown, Alaska

Bristol Bay Fishery and the PBS documentary series “Shared Planet” | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:16 PM AKDT
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Tim Sands discusses Bristol Bay salmon in PBS’ four part documentary series “Shared Planet.”
PBS
Tim Sands discusses Bristol Bay salmon in PBS’ four part documentary series “Shared Planet.”

On this episode of Hometown, Alaska, we talk to fisheries biologist Tim Sands from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and get a behind-the-scenes look at his role in the new PBS documentary series ‘Shared Planet’. ‘Shared Planet’ is a new four-part global series on PBS that explores inspiring stories of humans and wildlife thriving together. We’ll also talk about what makes the Bristol Bay fishery so uniquely successful while others struggle. And we’ll explore why the future of sustainable fishing here matters not just to Alaska, but to the world.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:
Tim Sands, fisheries biologist

LINKS:
https://www.pbs.org/show/shared-planet/
https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=commercialbyareabristolbay.main

Hometown, Alaska
Kim Sherry
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
See stories by Kim Sherry
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