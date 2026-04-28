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Hometown, Alaska

Summer camps in Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published April 28, 2026 at 2:55 PM AKDT
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After a week of learning about Alaskan birds and the basics of birding, campers practice their new skills at Westchester Lagoon-Anchorage Museum
Anchorage Museum
After a week of learning about Alaskan birds and the basics of birding at the Anchorage Museum, campers practice their new skills at Westchester Lagoon.

It's almost time for summer, and we know what some of you might be thinking, “there’s still snow on the ground, why are we already talking about summer?” Well, now is the time for parents and providers to be registering their kids for summer camps.

It’s not a secret that Alaska has a child-care shortage and many of our summer camps fill up fast. Thankfully, there are a ton of options out there; everything from single day camps, to one-week programs and even a few places that offer child-care and enrichment for the entire summer.

On today’s show we be talk about every kind of camp you can find, whether it is a niche interest or something more general.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Noelle Marty, Education Coordinator for the Anchorage Museum
Rebecca Hathaway, Communications Specialist for the University of Alaska Anchorage
Scott Urdle, anchoragesummercamps.com

LINKS:
Anchorage Museum summer camps
UAA summer camps
anchoragesummercamps.com

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
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