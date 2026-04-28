Summer camps in Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

It's almost time for summer, and we know what some of you might be thinking, “there’s still snow on the ground, why are we already talking about summer?” Well, now is the time for parents and providers to be registering their kids for summer camps.

It’s not a secret that Alaska has a child-care shortage and many of our summer camps fill up fast. Thankfully, there are a ton of options out there; everything from single day camps, to one-week programs and even a few places that offer child-care and enrichment for the entire summer.

On today’s show we be talk about every kind of camp you can find, whether it is a niche interest or something more general.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Noelle Marty, Education Coordinator for the Anchorage Museum

Rebecca Hathaway, Communications Specialist for the University of Alaska Anchorage

Scott Urdle, anchoragesummercamps.com

LINKS:

Anchorage Museum summer camps

UAA summer camps

anchoragesummercamps.com