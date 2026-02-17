Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Home Town Alaska Logo
Hometown, Alaska

Celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness Day | Hometown, Alaska

By Ammon Swenson
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:09 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Today is National Random Acts of Kindness Day, so it seemed fitting to be joined by Paloma Pavel. She is the co-author of the book “Random Kindness and Senseless Acts of Beauty.” At first glance, the book looks like children’s literature, but is a parable, of sorts, showing how through small acts, we can break away from behaviors that lead to violence and war by making new choices and working together.

Pavel’s co-author Anne Herbert is credited with coining the phrase “random kindness and senseless acts of beauty” back in 1982 and the words and sentiment spread from there.

Paloma Pavel moved to Anchorage about two years ago and works on Providence Hospital’s Spiritual Care and Clinical Pastoral Education Team.

Later in the show we hear about Alaska Public Media's project honoring people giving back the the community called "Every Little Bit."

HOST: Ammon Swenson

GUEST: Paloma Pavel

LINKS:
“Random Kindness and Senseless Acts of Beauty”
Random Acts of Kindness Foundation

Hometown, Alaska
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes