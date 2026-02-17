Celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness Day | Hometown, Alaska

Today is National Random Acts of Kindness Day, so it seemed fitting to be joined by Paloma Pavel. She is the co-author of the book “Random Kindness and Senseless Acts of Beauty.” At first glance, the book looks like children’s literature, but is a parable, of sorts, showing how through small acts, we can break away from behaviors that lead to violence and war by making new choices and working together.

Pavel’s co-author Anne Herbert is credited with coining the phrase “random kindness and senseless acts of beauty” back in 1982 and the words and sentiment spread from there.

Paloma Pavel moved to Anchorage about two years ago and works on Providence Hospital’s Spiritual Care and Clinical Pastoral Education Team.

Later in the show we hear about Alaska Public Media's project honoring people giving back the the community called "Every Little Bit."

