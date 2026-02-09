Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Games and drinks for a Valentine's Day in | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published February 9, 2026 at 2:16 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

This weekend is Valentine’s Day, and while many couples will be spending a night out at a restaurant or hitting the theaters for the newest romcom, we at Hometown, Alaska thought it would be fun to plan the perfect date night in. Going out is great and all, but it can be stressful and expensive, so why not put on some clothes that are actually comfortable and play a card game, or make a new and exciting cocktail?

If that sounds like a date night that is more your speed, then you’re going to love our guests. We hear from a local mixologist, who will be sharing the perfect Valentine’s Day drink, and from a local games expert, who shares the best games to play with that special someone.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Andy Rogers, owner of Tier 1 Cards & Games
Morgan Jones, the Mixology Mobile Bar

LINKS:
Tier 1 Cards & Games
Mixology Mobile Bar Facebook
Mixology Mobile Bar Instagram

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
See stories by Dave Waldron
