Games and drinks for a Valentine's Day in | Hometown, Alaska

This weekend is Valentine’s Day, and while many couples will be spending a night out at a restaurant or hitting the theaters for the newest romcom, we at Hometown, Alaska thought it would be fun to plan the perfect date night in. Going out is great and all, but it can be stressful and expensive, so why not put on some clothes that are actually comfortable and play a card game, or make a new and exciting cocktail?

If that sounds like a date night that is more your speed, then you’re going to love our guests. We hear from a local mixologist, who will be sharing the perfect Valentine’s Day drink, and from a local games expert, who shares the best games to play with that special someone.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Andy Rogers, owner of Tier 1 Cards & Games

Morgan Jones, the Mixology Mobile Bar

LINKS:

Tier 1 Cards & Games

Mixology Mobile Bar Facebook

Mixology Mobile Bar Instagram